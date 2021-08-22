The Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO) was granted after investigation by the officers of Derybshire Police into Thy An Tran and Manh Van Le’s running of a nail bar in Matlock.

The STRO lasts for 5 years and means that the couple, who are originally from Vietnam, are bound by a number of conditions which, if breached, could result in a criminal conviction.

Former Matlock nail bar owners handed a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

The pair, formerly of Firs Parade, Matlock, have now moved to new premises in Northern Ireland and the nail bar in Matlock is under new ownership.

However, that does not mean they are no longer bound by the court order as they will be monitored by the Human Trafficking Department of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Derbyshire Police report.

The conditions of the order, which was granted on June 15 at North East Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, include being forbidden from arranging accommodation for anyone other than immediate family, arranging the travel for anyone to work other than immediate family, employing anyone who does not have a National Insurance number and possessing or controlling passports, banking documentation, bank cards or bank books relating to another person.

The conditions also include notifying the Police of their current residence within seven days of moving address and ensuring that all employees are provided with a wage slip each month showing their hourly rate, number of hours they have worked and deductions for National Insurance and tax.

DS Andy Wright, who leads Derbyshire Constabulary’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking team, said: “The granting of a STRO is a key weapon to combat modern slavery offences and allows police to act swiftly where breaches of the order are discovered and bring those responsible before the courts.

“Modern slavery is a key priority for Derbyshire Constabulary, and we are determined to do all we can to disrupt the individuals and criminal networks involved in modern slavery and human trafficking.

“The force also works closely with partners to safeguard and offer support to victims and I hope news of this order reaches those who are being exploited and come forward.”

For more information on how to spot the signs of modern slavery visit the Modern Slavery Helpline or call 08000 121 700.