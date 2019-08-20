Former Tesco employee wore old uniform to steal booze from Clay Cross store

A former Tesco employee with a drug addiction was twice spotted stealing booze from one of the supermarket chain’s stores.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 19 how Joe Owen Sheriff, 33, of Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor, near Clay Cross, used a Tesco uniform when he stole spirits from Tesco, at Clay Cross, and he returned the following day and stole more alcohol.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “On August 17, Sheriff was seen on CCTV taking £50 of spirits while wearing a Tesco uniform leftover from when he was previously employed.

“He was not stopped but came back the following day on August 18 and bottles of spirits were taken and he was seen cycling around the yard.”

Sheriff told police he had been stealing to fund a drug addiction for crack-cocaine and heroin and intended to sell the bottles of booze for £10 each.

He added that he had worn the uniform because he thought he might be watched.

Sheriff also admitted that after the first theft he had exchanged bottles of spirits with drug-dealers for drugs.

Mrs Allsop said that Sheriff was also caught with a set of pliers after the offence on August 18 and he admitted that he had gone into the toilets with the pliers to remove security tags.

Sheriff pleaded guilty to stealing bottles of spirits from August 17 and admitted stealing bottles of Jack Daniels and Bacardi from August 18.

He also admitted going equipped with a pair of pliers during the August 18 theft.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said Sheriff has been in custody over the weekend after he was arrested and he is someone who needs help to overcome his drug addiction.

Sheriff was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, a Thinking Skills Programme and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation and a £90 victim surcharge.