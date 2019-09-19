Foul-mouthed Derbyshire man’s outburst outside police station lands him in court

A man who was so concerned about a suspected drug-dealer he had to be arrested for threatening behaviour after he was caught shouting and swearing outside a police station.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 17 how Philip Latham, 25, of Whitworth Road, Darley Dale, was advised by police to stop shouting and swearing but he continued so he had to be arrested.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “At 8.50pm, on September 3, an officer on duty at Matlock police station heard Latham shouting in front of the police station and he appeared to have been drinking.

“His speech was slurred and he was not making a great deal of sense.”

Latham had been complaining about a disturbance, according to Mrs Allsop, but the police told him that his complaint was being addressed by officers.

Mrs Allsop said the defendant was advised to stop shouting and swearing but he continued to do so while members of the public were present.

Latham, who works as a chef, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on Bank Road, Matlock.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Mr Latham had been out enjoying pre-birthday drinks with friends and an argument ensued because he had learned an associate he did not know well was suspected of supplying cocaine.

Mr Brint said Latham went to the police station to report the matter and a disturbance occurred because he did not think his complain was being addressed but an officer had been dispatched.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Latham: You picked the wrong place to commit this offence. Anywhere else and you might not have ended up her.”

Latham was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.