Free 'anti-tamper' kits being offered to Derbyshire residents in bid to tackle number plate theft

Police are staging events in the area to help drivers protect their vehicles from registration plate thieves.

Officers in Matlock, Ashbourne and Bakewell will have around 100 free 'anti-tamper' number plate kits, paid for by the Derbyshire Dales District Council, to offer drivers in the towns this Saturday (June 15).

Police are handing out free 'anti-tamper' kits in a bid to tackle number plate theft in the county.

As well as offering advice about vehicle security, residents will be able drop by and speak about any concerns.

At the event, residents will also be encouraged to sign up to Derbyshire Alert to receive targeted information about crime, scams and crime prevention initiatives in their area.

The events are being held as part the Safer Together initiative, which aims to reach out and engage with residents and show how we are working as a partnership with other agencies, and investing into making Derbyshire safer.

Karl Milward, PCSO supervisor for our Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in the Derbyshire Dales, said: “We are working with the Safer Derbyshire Dales Community Safety Partnership to help protect motorists from number plate theft.

“By fitting tamper-proof screws to your vehicle it can help to reduce the chances of your number plates being stolen and potentially being used to conceal the identity of another vehicle and used in further crimes.”

Safer Together has been launched to help demonstrate how the extra £24 each household is paying into policing, through their council tax, will see the 'recruitment of 120 additional officers and staff, increase police visibility, improve road safety, provide greater support to vulnerable people, including those in mental health crisis, and enhance investigative policing'.

The investment came after consultation with the public revealed they were willing to pay extra in council tax to fund an increase in police resources in neighbourhoods and the Safer Together campaign aims to reach out and engage with residents and show how we are working as a partnership with other agencies, and investing into making Derbyshire safer.

A variety of events are being held by our Safer Neighbourhoods throughout the summer as part of the campaign.

To meet with our Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, and to pick up an anti-tamper number plate kits come along between 12 noon and 2pm at the park head, Crown Square in Matlock, at the Shawcroft Car Park in Ashbourne, or on Granby Road (outside the police station) in Bakewell.

The kits will be issued on a first come first served basis.

If you would like to sign up to Derbyshire Alert to receive free community safety alerts, crime information and messages from your local Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, visit: www.derbyshirealert.co.uk.

To contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team call 101, or send them a message through the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

