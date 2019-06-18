Have you seen missing Derbyshire teenager Georgia?

The 15-year-old teen was last seen yesterday morning (June 17) in Alexandra Road, Swadlincote.

Georgia Mundy.

It is thought she may have travelled to the Tamworth area.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Georgia to help them with their appeal.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "We’re appealing for information about the whereabouts of Georgia Mundy, 15, who was last seen yesterday morning at 11.30am in Alexandra Road, Swadlincote.

"Georgia is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build. She has shoulder length blonde hair and brown eyes. Georgia may be wearing a black Nike jacket, blue skinny jeans, dark-coloured Nike trainers and carrying a beige shoulder bag.

"It is thought she may have travelled to Tamworth. Have you seen her?

"Please quote the reference number 1479 of 17 June in any correspondence.

"Call us on 101 or call anonymously 0800 555 111."