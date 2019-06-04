Heroin-plagued shoplifter faces sentencing after she struck four times at three stores

A recovering heroin addict is due to be sentenced after she has admitted four shoplifting offences.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 3 how Michelle Louise Charlesworth, 32, stole meat from a Co-op and an Aldi at Somercotes, and stole coffee from a Nisa at Riddings before she was caught attempting to steal coffee from the same Nisa.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the four offences took place between September 30 and October 6 and three of the offences - not including the coffee theft from Nisa - had been committed with a convicted co-defendant.

Charlesworth, who has previous convictions, admitted the Co-op meat theft from September 30, the Aldi meat theft from October 2, the Nisa coffee theft from October 3, and the attempted Nisa coffee theft from October 6.

She also admitted failing to attend court after she had previously been released on bail and she had to be arrested on a warrant.

Defence solicitor Anise Rowlands said Charlesworth had a £50-a-day, raging heroin addiction.

She added that Charlesworth had suffered the breakdown of a long-term relationship and she had re-lapsed into a drug addiction but this relationship has since been reconciled and she is now on a methadone prescription to come off heroin.

Magistrates adjourned the case until June 7 to consider a probation service report before sentencing.

Charlesworth was released on bail until her next court hearing.