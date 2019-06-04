Jailed thug is captured on CCTV attacking his partner in Chesterfield town centre

A thug has been jailed after he was captured on CCTV attacking his partner during a night-out in Chesterfield town centre.

William Strong, 28, of Baden Powell Road, Chesterfield, was shown on CCTV during a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing grabbing his partner’s neck and pushing her to the ground before pushing her head.

Pictured is William Strong, 28, of Baden Powell Road, Chesterfield, who has been jailed fo 20 weeks after he assaulted his partner.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, told the hearing on June 3: “Council operators of a CCTV system contacted police when they saw an interaction between Mr Strong and the victim.”

The CCTV showed Strong talking closely to the victim who had her back to a gate on Holywell Street, Chesterfield, before he grabbed her neck and pushed her into the metal bars as she falls.

Strong walked away but went back and put his arm around her head as if comforting her and then banged her head towards the gate as she was on her knees, according to the footage.

The footage showed the defendant appearing to be talking to the victim before he goes away and returns as she pushes and slaps him as he put his arms around her. But shortly after the incident police arrived and arrested Strong.

Mrs Allsop said the victim declined to make a formal statement but she told police Strong was going mad and she feared he was going to kill her but she added she believes he is a good person.

Strong, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on June 1 and admitted committing the offence during a suspended prison sentence.

Mrs Allsop added: “It was a repeated assault upon her and on two occasions she is grabbed by the throat.”

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Strong has an emotional, personality disorder and is extremely remorseful and regretful and ashamed of himself.

He added the couple had been celebrating because Strong was due to start a fairground job.

Mr Meakin added Strong had been conciliatory but the defendant understands he can become aggressive and this can be worsened by alcohol. Strong was sentenced to 20 weeks of custody and must pay a £115 victim surcharge.