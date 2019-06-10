Jealous man shoved his partner so hard she struck her head on a bedside table

A jealous man who tried to shove his partner out of bed because of a phone message has been given a community order with unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 6 how Oliver Noakes, 35, of Manor Road, Chesterfield, shoved his partner so hard that she banged her head into a bedside table.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the couple had consumed two bottles of wine between them and Noakes’s partner said he was drunk by the time they went to bed.

The couple began arguing about a child bed-guard being in place, according to Mrs Allsop.

She added: “He said he wanted to look at her phone and he became angry about her boss sending her a purely work-related message to her phone.”

Mrs Allsop said the defendant was angry and he said he did not want his partner in the house and she felt a force to the middle of her back and banged her head on a bedside table.

The court heard that Noakes’s partner later submitted a retraction statement despite agreeing that the incident was as she had initially alleged but she now wanted to resume the relationship.

Noakes told police they had been bickering and after he saw a Facebook message from his partner’s colleague he became jealous and suspicious.

He admitted to police that he grabbed his partner’s phone and pushed her with his hands and feet to shove her out of the bed.

Noakes pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the attack in May in Chesterfield.

He told the court: “I am sorry about the whole incident all together and I want to move on and get the punishment I deserve.”

Magistrates sentenced Noakes to a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Noakes was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.