Jealous thug attacked his partner twice after he had accused her of cheating on him

A jealous thug who lashed out and attacked his partner twice after he had accused her of cheating on him has apologised.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 6 how Michael Taylor, 36, of Bargate, Belper, admitted kicking his partner’s TV before dragging her across the floor and he also admitted damaging tables and a vase and grabbing the victim during a second incident.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The complainant describes Taylor as someone who becomes really drunk and becomes possessive and controlling.”

Mrs Allsop added Taylor visited the complainant at her home in Belper on May 13 and he grabbed her by her Pyjama top and demanded to know if she had been seeing someone and he kicked her TV.

Taylor had hold of his partner’s arms and dragged her across the floor, according to Mrs Allsop, which caused carpet burns.

Mrs Allsop said that two days later, on May 15, the couple began arguing at her home about a mobile phone message and Taylor picked up a coffee table and smashed it against a wall and grabbed and pushed his partner.

The defendant also grabbed various items which had belonged to her deceased grandmother and smashed them, according to Mrs Allsop.

Taylor admitted losing his temper and smashing items up and arguing over phone messages from another male and he claimed his partner had admitted having another relationship.

Mrs Allsop said the couple has split up and the complainant just wants to be left alone.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and two counts of committing damage.

Defence solicitor David Hallmark said: “Mr Taylor is extremely remorseful for his conduct and expresses his apologies through me.”

Magistrates adjourned the case until June 20 to consider a probation service report before sentencing.