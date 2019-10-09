The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the October 10 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Drugs

Scott Phillip Stacey, 28, of Sheffield Road, Unstone. Indicated a guilty plea to produce class B drug cannabis. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Paul Highfield, 38, of Salisbury Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to producing class B drug cannabis. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jessica Hodgkinson, 38, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class C drug Flunitrazepam. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for two weeks.

Other

John William Taylor, 54, of Woodland Grove, Old Tupton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of being drunk-and-disorderly in public. Must pay a £21 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

James Hall, 66, of Bradley Close, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £242 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael James Hall, 32, of Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to harassment of a specific person by posting several posts on Social Media and by chasing him in a vehicle down a street. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until September 26, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until September 26, 2021.

Aidan Spencer, 22, of Wenlock Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a dog by manhandling the dog and being aggressive towards her. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a snake by keeping it in poor and inappropriate conditions. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £328.83 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from owning or keeping animals for seven years.

Ainsley Jermaine Bailey, 34, of Racecourse Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an appointment with the responsible probation officer and a Building Better Relationship programme. Must pay £60 costs. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the original community order including assault by beating, damaging a wooden chair and possessing a quantity of class B drug cannabis. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Anthony Steven Britland, 28, of Stollard Street, Clay Cross. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work and an appointment with the responsible probation officer. Must pay £60 costs. Order varied with seven additional hours of unpaid work and the original requirements including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and unpaid work are to continue.

Robert Wayne Dixon, 25, of Mellor Way, Hasland, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to be present for a home visit and failed to attend a probation officer appointment. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to two days. The original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement is to continue.

Shaun Lee Greenwood, 50, of Central Drive, Shirebrook. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. Fined £138 and must pay £60 costs.

Krishnapillai Krishnakugan, 48, of Town Street, Pinxton. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend probation appointments. Original suspended sentence order was imposed for failing to provide a specimen of blood during an investigation into whether he had committed a driving offence, assaulting a police officer by beating, and for a further count of assault by beating. Order to continue. Suspended sentence order now imposed for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to two days and the original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement is to continue.

Elizabeth Anne Ness, 37, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend her induction appointment. Order to continue. Original suspended sentence order imposed for the original offences of four counts of fraud, two counts of theft to be varied. Suspended sentence now to be a prison term of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to one day. The original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement is to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

William Poole, 21, of The Delves, Swanwick, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door. Fined £150 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until September 30, 2021. Pleaded guilty to damaging a light fitting. Fined £150.

Motoring

Daniel Dykes, 31, of Stewart Street, Riddings. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on a restricted road at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £169 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Matthew David Large, 47, of Flaxpiece Road, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on a restricted road at a speed exceeding 30mph and the speed recorded was 43mph. Fined £553 and must pay a £55 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Paul Featherstone, 55, of Shaw Wood View, South Wingfield, Derbyshire. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £280 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Rihane Micha Lawrence, 24, of Norman Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and damaged was caused to the vehicle and an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle. Fined £200 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ryan Thomas ROSE, 33, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £270 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Gregg Anthony Wilber, 48, of Windmill Rise, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 29, 2019, with 60 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Anthony Ashley, 52, of Leeswood Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Found guilty of being in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £400 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months.

Ashley David Lauren Kirk, 26, of Houldsworth Drive, Hady, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving when the proportion of a controlled drug in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.