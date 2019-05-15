The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the May 16 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Theft

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Shaun Donald Nicholson, 49, of Haddon Street, Tibshelf, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to stealing handbags belonging to Marks and Spencer. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months.

Kurt Sludds, 34, of No fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing a torch and a bike light belonging to Wilkinson’s. Committed to prison for four weeks.

Other

Carl Anthony Sherman, 31, of King Street, Clay Cross. Admitted breaching the requirements of a supervision default order by failing to attend for unpaid work. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the supervision default order of failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer around October 1, 2018. Must pay £60 costs. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment in that he failed to attend with the supervising officer around January 14, 2019. Committed to prison for seven days.

Corey Garr, 20, of Oak Tree Close, Arkwright. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until May 6, 2020, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Anthony Mark Quested, 44, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue, Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs.

Barry Prince, 59, of Cordwell Avenue, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by making a false representation to Chesterfield Borough Council by stating he only had £3,500 in cash savings to make a gain by receiving housing and council tax benefit to which he was not entitled. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by making a false representation to Chesterfield Borough Council by stating he only had £466.02 in cash savings to make a gain by receiving housing benefit to which he was not entitled. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by failing to disclose to the Department for Work and Pensions that he held capital in excess of a prescribed limit for entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance to make a gain by receiving ESA to which he was not entitled. Community order to last until May 7, 2020, with a ten-week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jonathan Dean Slater, 39, of Houfton Road, Bolsover. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Must pay £200 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £170 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to a further count of using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty.

Nathan Peter Cahill, 23, of Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months which had been imposed for assault by beating and criminal damage. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the conditional discharge including assault by beating and damaging a pair of glasses. Community order to last until May 8, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Motoring

Grant Russell Ashton, 27, of Harvey Court, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Scott Floyd Casterton, 24, of Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £160 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £450 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Michael John Holmes, 40, of Polar Avenue, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol the proportion in his blood exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £500 and must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with ten points.

George Blair Maynard, 43, of Church Street, Ashford-in-the-Water. Found guilty of failing to provide urine in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Fined £750 and must pay a £75 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Jamie Aaron Paul Merrin, 39, of Hawthorne Avenue, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for an offence of driving while disqualified. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of driving while disqualified. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Sarah Wortley, 38, of Portland Road, Selston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sarah Horton, 41, of The Dale, Stoney Middleton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £253 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Heather Langley, 31, of Harlesthorpe Avenue, Clowne. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paulius Mackevicius, 25, of Langwith Road, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £290 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Assault

Robert Wayne Dixon, 24, of no fixed abode. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £310 costs. Community order to last until May 7, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Daniel Lee Green, 25, of North Street, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Luke Anthony Potts, 30, of Brearley Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £188 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until February 8, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Drugs

Zara Louise Corwell, 29, of Malson Way, Newbold, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class C drug Alprazolam. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.