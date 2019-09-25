The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Other

Derby magistrates' court.

Robert Granville Taylor, 45, of Lower Brook Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer by beating at Long Eaton. Fined £150 and must pay £40 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting another police officer by beating at Derby. Fined £150 and must pay £40 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Long Eaton. No separate penalty.

Steven Stone, 29, of Tamworth Road, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify authorities of a no fixed abode status within seven days on three occasions contrary to the Sexual Offences Act as a relevant offender. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a large kitchen knife in public on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Jamie Stanton, 30, of Barlow Drive, South Awsworth, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment. No adjudication - dealt with for the breach offence. Fined £25.

Steven Dyke, 44, of Ashford Rise, Far Laund, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer by beating in Derby. Must pay £50 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to damaging a police vehicle in Derby. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two hanging baskets belonging to Matlock Garden Centre. Must pay £39.98 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing goods belonging to Morrisons, in Belper. Must pay £285 compensation. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Motoring

Liam Joseph Maud, 28, of Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Bostocks Lane, at Long Eaton. Fined £415 and must pay a £41 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Terry Howard Annable, 36, of Scargill Walk, Eastwood. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Booth Street, at Ripley. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Booth Street, Ripley. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Fabien James Bell, 26, of Coppice Avenue, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Station Street, at Ilkeston. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Benjamin John Garrod, 28, of Wharfedale Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle without due care and attention on Tamworth Road, at Sawley. Fined £93 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on Tamworth Road, at Sawley, when the registration mark had been allowed to become not easily distinguishable. No separate penalty.

Robert Jones, 31, of Sherwood Way, Selston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on the M1 northbound carriageway, at Breaston, at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 57mph, in contravention of a temporary maximum speed restriction. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Andrew Herrings, 31, of Loscoe Road, Heanor. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on the A610, at Ripley. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Luke Howe, 19, of New Street, South Normanton, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he use a vehicle, at Chesterfield, without a test certificate. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dale Jason Hibbit, 34, of Albert Avenue, Jacksdale. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nigel John James Wigley, 64, of Longmoor Road, Long Eaton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months due to repeat offending.

Kieran Bradford, 23, of Roberts Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to neglecting or refusing to stop a pit bike when directed to do so by police on St Norbert Drive, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a pit bike otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

David Michael Palmer, 52, of Trinity Way, Heanor. Found guilty of driving a vehicle on the M1 motorway at Breaston at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 61mph, in contravention of a temporary maximum speed restriction. Fined £576 and must pay a £57 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lisa Brewin, 43, of Bulthy, Middletown, Welshpool. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving on the M1 motorway northbound carriageway, at Tibshelf, at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 83mph, in a variable speed limit zone. Fined £692 and must pay a £69 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Matthew James Chesney, 29, of Holsworth Close, Belgrave, Tamworth. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely Tamworth Road, at Sawley, Long Eaton, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 36mph. Fined £107 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Scott Drew, 23, of Ashfield Avenue, Derby. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on High Lane, at West Hallam. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on High Lane, at West Hallam, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on High Lane, West Hallam, without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Theft

Jason Eric Thomas, 40, of Shakespeare Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing two packs of steak valued at £10 belonging to the Co-op, on Grasmere Road, Long Eaton. Fined £80 and must pay £10 compensation, a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

David Glen Potter, 38, of Wyndale Drive, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault at Ilkeston. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Drugs

Paul Wright, 32, of Disraeli Crescent, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of class B drug cannabis in Derby. Fined £72 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.