The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Assault

Mathew Flinders, 35, of Sharps Close, of Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Ilkeston. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 27, 2021, with a six week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Theft

James Thomas William Bannister, 35, of Ray Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £50 belonging to Aldi, at Heanor Retail Park, on High Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £45 belonging to Aldi, at Heanor Retail Park. Pleaded guilty to stealing clothing and electrical items valued at £18 belonging to W Boyes, on Market Street, at Heanor. Must pay £18 compensation, a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with an eight week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Peter John Boumphrey, 45, of Critchley Street, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two tubs of baby milk belonging to Tesco, on Rutland Street, at Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four Blu-ray DVDs valued at £100 belonging to Tesco, on Rutland Street, at Ilkeston. Must pay £100 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four Blu-ray DVDs and a Freesat box valued at £150 belonging to Tesco, on Rutland Street, at Ilkeston. Must pay £150 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody after being released on bail. Pleaded guilty to stealing two tins of Hammerite paint belonging to Wilkinson’s. Must pay £30 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of spirits valued at £60 belonging to Tesco, on Rutland Street, at Ilkeston. Must pay £60 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing three Teflon pans valued at £45 belonging to Wilko Stores, on Bath Street, at Ilkeston. Must pay £45 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing a Now TV Box and two Blu-ray discs valued at £74 belonging to Tesco, on Rutland Street, at Ilkeston. Must pay £74 compensation. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Andrew David Brown, 48, of York Road, Long Eaton. Found guilty of stealing meat belonging to Farmfoods, at Cross Street Retail Park, at Long Eaton. Must pay £41.96 compensation, a £122 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order which had been imposed for a theft. No action taken on the breach.

Other

Daniel Keith Smedley, 41, of Stratford Street, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend an appointment with his supervising officer and by failing to be at home for a home visit. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order imposed for failing to attend unpaid work sessions. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order which had been imposed for stealing copper piping and car batteries and another count of stealing copper piping. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Philip James Skinner, 30, of Critchley Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing light bulbs valued at £139 belonging to Wilkinson’s, on Bath Street, at Ilkeston. Must pay £139 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Community order to last until December 9, 2019, with a six week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Motoring

Carl Andrew Davies, 33, of Bishopdale Close, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at Derby, at a speed exceeding 40mph, namely 67mph. Fined £685 and must pay a £68 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Craig Antony Fontana, 49, of Rodgers Lane, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Patrick Gill, 63, of Whitwell Close, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Valentine Morrell, 47, of Hawthorne Close, Kilburn, Belper. Proved guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Derby. Fined £161 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle when the registration mark required to be fixed on the vehicle failed to comply with regulations in that it had a black background and white letters. No separate penalty.

Stephen Platkiw, 60, of Sandringham Road, Sandiacre. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on a restricted road, at Breaston, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 42mph. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Jack Sharples, 31, of Albert Street, South Normanton, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ricardo Wellington, 36, of Alexandra Street, Stapleford. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kamil Damian Wosik, 28, of Owers Avenue, Heanor. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving on a restricted road, at Loscoe, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 44mph. Fined £266 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the rear nearside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. Fined £266.

Ben Bramley, 33, of Hornbeam Close, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until October 28, 2020, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Kieran Edwards, 38, of Church Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Chesterfield Road, at Heage. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. Community order to last until October 28. 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Kevin Thomas Dainty, 60, of Burncroft, West Hallam, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Derby Road, Ilkeston. Fined £160 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.