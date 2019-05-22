Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston.

Motoring

Derby magistrates' court.

Maurice Kapswara, 43, of Pennyfields Boulevard, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle on Tamworth Road, at Sawley, without insurance. Fined £415 and must pay a £41 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle on Tamworth Road, at Sawley, without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Charlotte Hallam, 41, of Potters Way, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Station Road, at Ilkeston. Fined £124 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Michael Ralph Llewellyn, 56, of Shipley Common Lane, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Shipley Common Lane, Ilkeston. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Shipley Common Lane, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Shipley Common Lane, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty.

Christopher Proctor, 34, of Lord Haddon Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Rutland Street, at Ilkeston. Fined £350 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Steven Peter Riley, 42, of Wheeldon Close, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Cotmanhay Road, at Ilkeston. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Joseph Jon Ford, 30, of Bakers Hill, Heage, Belper. Found guilty of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Heanor Road, at Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating on Heanor Road, Ilkeston. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to damaging a body warmer on Heanor Road, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Must pay £50 compensation.

Anne Allaway, 53, of Kingsley Crescent, Stonebroom, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without due care and attention on Cleveland Road, at Stonebroom. Fined £279 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Christopher James Delahay, 51, of Radcliffe Drive, Derby. Proved in absence that he failed to report an accident to the police after he had been the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Verdict proved in absence that he used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Katie Hollands, 39, of Station Road, Stanley, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Ladywood Road, Ilkeston, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby personal injury was caused to another person and she failed to stop. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby personal injury was caused to another person and having failed to leave details failed to report the accident to police. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

Vaughan John Stevenson, 43, of Lower Stanton Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty and proved under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding on the M1 northbound carriageway at Breaston at a speed exceeding 50mph in a contravention of a temporary maximum speed restriction. Fined £176 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Assault

Drew McTeer, 23, of Mason Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating at Ilkeston. Must pay £200 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Community order to last until September 9, 2019, with a four month curfew with electronic monitoring.

Theft

Lisa Marie Brassfield, 38, of Trafalgar Square, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat and cleaning products belonging to Tesco, on Waverley Street, at Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing several items belonging to Farm Foods at Cross Street Retail Park, on Cross Street, at Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat belonging to Farmfoods at Cross Street Retail Park. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Other

Paul Webster, 50, of College Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until May 12, 2020, with 60 hours of unpaid work, The court finds that this offence was aggravated due to hostility based on the sexual orientation or presumed sexual orientation of the victim.

Jake Calcutt, 22, of Selsey Avenue, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex. Pleaded guilty to damaging a shed and a fence panel at Cotmanhay, Ilkeston. Must pay £146 compensation and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a rear window to the value of £60 at Milton Street, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston, belonging to the Arena Community Church. Must pay £60 compensation.

Peter Scott Harnden, 19, of Kniveton Park, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a lock knife in a public place at Cantelupe Road, Ilkeston, without good reason or lawful authority. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until February 13, 2020, with an Attendance Centre Requirement.

Torrin Sirus Cox, 29, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Heanor. Pleaded guilty to damaging a glass panel of a door at Heanor. Must pay £300 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Lewis Edward McCallon, 21, of Beech Avenue, Borrowash. Indicated a guilty plea to attending a specific address in Long Eaton which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Alan Meenan, 33, of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence to another. Pleaded guilty to damaging property. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a PCSO. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer. Pleaded guilty to stealing six watches belonging to Topman, at the Victoria Centre, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Nottingham magistrates’ court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 46 weeks.

Paul Samuel Fretwell, 42, of Fletcher Street, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue. Suspended sentence order originally imposed for entering a building as a trespasser and stealing door furniture and rails and for two counts of failing to surrender to custody is to be varied to a prison term of 16 weeks suspended for 18 months with three added Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days. Original Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue.