Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston are listed below.

Other

Derby magistrates' court.

Malcolm Richard Sutton, 68, of Cowers Lane, Belper. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide evidence of compliance with hazard principles when required by Amber Valley Borough Council to put in place a procedure based on hazard analysis and control point principles in that evidence of microbiological sampling of ice cream, tank cleaning records and pasteurisation records were not available in accordance with Food and Safety Hygiene Regulations. Fined £1,333.34 and must pay a £170 victim surcharge and £12,892.50 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to purporting compliance with a requirement to give assistance or information under Food and Safety Hygiene Regulations, namely by furnishing information which was known to be false or misleading namely thermographs that had been manually drawn. Fined £1,333.34. Indicated a guilty plea to contravening or failing to comply with a regulation of the Food and Safety Hygiene Regulations namely to ensure that ice cream produced was traceable at all stages of production, processing and distribution. Fined £1,333.34. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to comply with a remedial action notice served in accordance with a regulation of the Food and Safety Hygiene Regulations by Amber Valley Borough Council that the ice cream produced on February 12 had been dispatched by Cowhouse Dairy Ltd without the written permission of Amber Valley Borough Council. Fined £2,000. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to comply with a detention notice served in accordance with a regulation of the Food and Safety Hygiene Regulations by Amber Valley Brough Council in that detained product had been dispatched and sold. Fined £2,000.

Robert Samuel McNaul, 46, of HMP Nottingham Prison. Pleaded guilty to attending and entering an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to contacting and attending an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Terry Mangan, 27, of Burton Road, Derby. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in public on Nottingham Road, at Long Eaton. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Luke Allen, 26, of Mill Lane, Codnor, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Bailey Brook Drive, at Heanor. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nyssa Louise Watts, 36, of Inglefield Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Market Place, Ilkeston. Fined £120 and must pay £25 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to a further assault by beating, at Market Place, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Must pay £25 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a custody desk computer screen. No separate penalty. Must pay £300 compensation.

Motoring

Lewis Brough, 19, of Matlock Road, Brackenfield, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance at Heanor. Fined £146 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Thomas Clavin, 33, of Moor Rise, Holbrook, Belper. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle at Derby, on the A5111 trunk road and A52 trunk road at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 63mph. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Darren Wayne Cooper, 52, of Peasehill, Ripley. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on the A610 Nottingham Road, at Codnor, while not wearing a seat belt. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew James Crawford, 55, of Spring Lane, Flintham, Newark. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on Mansfield Road, at South Normanton, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 40mph. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Steven Edward Curtis, 62, of Dalkeith Walk, Thringstone, Coalville, Leicestershire. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle at Tibshelf on the M1 northbound motorway at a speed exceeding 40mph in a variable speed limit zone at a speed of namely 47mph. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Beverley Darbyshire, 36, of Broomhill Avenue, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kevin Mark Hall, 26, of Chestnut Avenue, Belper. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on Spencer Road, at Belper, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 44mph, contrary to the Road Traffic Regulations Act. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Faye Charlotte Hemp-Ellis, 28, of Milnhay Road, Heanor. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance at Ripley. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joanne Louise Jones, 51, of Woodfield Road, Pinxton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle at South Normanton at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 36mph. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Charna Alexis Prime, 28, of Crow Hill Road, Carlton, Nottingham. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle on Ladywood Road, at Ilkeston, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 38mph. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Pawel Rajczyk, 28, of Horninglow Road, Burton-upon-Trent. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on the A38 at Alfreton otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on the A38 at Alfreton without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on the A38, at Alfreton, without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Paul Thomas Joshua Smith, 28, of Prospect Avenue, South Normanton, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle, at Derby, without due care and attention. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Leanne Lesley South, 42, of Crescent Road, Selston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she failed to give information at Ripley relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Frank Stevenson, 82, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Whytemount Civils Ltd, of Hallam Fields Road, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the company failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.