The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below

Other

Laighton Thompson, 22, of Lobelia Close, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to making a threat in Sawley. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Community order to last until August 18, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until August 18, 2021.

Leah Campion, 34, of King William Street, Ironville. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the probation officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of assault by beating which had been subject to the community order. Must pay £65 costs. Original community order revoked and a new community order imposed with a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring.

Elizabeth hallam, 36, of Third Avenue, Stanton Road, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to three counts of being a person who imported, produced, carried, kept, treated or disposed of controlled waste at Ilkeston and failed to take all reasonable measures to prevent a contravention of section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act by the unauthorised or harmful depositing, treatment or disposal of waste. Must pay £753.47 in costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Motoring

Alex Barnett, 24, of Bennett Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Bostocks Lane, Long Eaton. Fined £346 and must pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

David McAra, 58, of Acacia Croft, Belper. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Sandbed Lane, Belper. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with 250 hours of unpaid work.

Atunaisa Tawake, 36, of Newbery Avenue, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle on Market Street, Long Eaton, after consuming so much alcohol that she had exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £380 and must pay a £38 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Jashin Jerome Buchanan, 35, of Noskwith Street, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt on Station Road, at Ilkeston. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alan Chapman, 33, of Kingsway, Heanor. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Boundary Lane, Langley Mill. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

John Cunnigton, 50, of Meadow Road, Beeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Bostocks Lane, Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Daniel Dykes, 30, of Shaftesbury Crescent, Derby. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on Birchwood Lane, at Somercotes, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 42mph, on a restricted road. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Daniel Gamble, 36, of Albert Street, Ilkeston. Verdict Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle at Ticknall without a test certificate. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Timothy David Hollingshead, 52, of Fox Covert Lane, Misterton, Nottinghamshire. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove while using a handheld mobile telephone on the A38 towards the M1 motorway, at Ripley. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on the A38 at Ripley. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate on the A38 at Ripley. No separate penalty.

Kyle Reece Ingram-Sutcliffe, 20, of Openwood Road, Openwoodgate, Belper. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a motorcycle on Belper Road, at Bargate, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 53mph, on a restricted road. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a motorcycle on Belper Road, at Bargate, when he was in such a position that he could not have had proper control. No separate penalty.

Nikolas Malar, 25, of Chellowfield Court, Bradford. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle without due care and attention on the A38, South Normanton. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andre Miller, 37, of Ventnor Rise, Nottingham. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on West Gate, at Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Bradley Wesley Munn, 30, of Bennett Street, Long Eaton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle, on Dorothy Avenue, at Sandiacre, when the percentage of a visual transmission of light through both front side windows was less than required. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Emma Shakespeare, 29, of Elm Tree Avenue, Shirland, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle at Clay Cross when she was using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adrian Mark Wade, 50, of Taylor Lane, Loscoe, Heanor. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on Heanor Road, at Loscoe, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Luke Waterhouse, 27, of Portland Road, Selston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on High Street, Loscoe, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Aaron Wilson, 33, of Linden Avenue, Wickersley, Rotherham. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A38, at Little Eaton. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Theft

Samuel Paul Emms, 35, of Marsh Lane, Belper. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat and wash products. Must pay £196.89 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until August 18, 2020, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.