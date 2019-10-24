Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston motoring cases

Motorists are brought to justice in the latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases.

Motoring

Brady John Braddock, 32, of Church Lane, Selston. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample of breath in Derby when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months. Community order to last until January 6, 2020, with a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Aaron Paul Beardmore, 28, of High Street, Riddings. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Wright Avenue, at Ripley. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Wright Avenue, at Ripley. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nathan Davey-Herbert, 28, of Lincoln Avenue, Sandiacre. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrew Deeley, 61, of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gareth Grundy, 27, of King Street, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A38, at South Normanton. Fined £220 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Claire Hickinbottom, 37, of High Street, Heanor. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance on the A610, at Langley Mill. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle on the A610, at Langley Mill, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Mark Roy Holmes, 67, of Flower Lillies, Windley, Belper. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle without due care and attention on the A38 southbound carriageway, at Queensway, Derby. Fined £220 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dean Langford Marsh, 37, of Towle Street, Sawley. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on Tamworth Road, at Sawley, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ryan McMonagle, 21, of Station Road, at Heanor. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the rider of a vehicle, namely a Yamaha motorcycle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Mellor, 28, of Hardy Barn, Shipley, Heanor. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely Crosshill, at Codnor, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 54mph. Fined £521 and must pay a £52 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Charlie Joel Lee Powell, 18, of Chapel Street, Kilburn, Belper. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Church Street, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on Church Street, at Ilkeston. Fined £141 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Inderjit Sandhu, 32, of Main Road, Smalley, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely the A608, at Morley, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 51mph. Fined £223 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jamie Stanton, 30, of Howitt Street, Heanor. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on Duke Street, at Ilkeston, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Duke Street, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty.

Jake Andrew Vernon, 29, of Willows Avenue, Alfreton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dale Jamie Lee Wilson, 29, of Monsall Avenue, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Heanor Road, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on Heanor Road, at Ilkeston. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Waqar Alam, 28, of Wellington Street, Ripley. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Upperdale Road, Derby. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Upperdale Road, Derby. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Michael Harry Andrews, 72, of Kings Road, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle on Town Street, at Sandiacre, without a test certificate. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on Town Street, Sandiacre, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £102 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Phillip Betts, 38, of Station Court, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a hand-held mobile telephone on Chalons Way, Ilkeston, while driving a vehicle. Fined £220 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months due to repeat offending. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on Chalons Way, at Ilkeston, while not wearing a seat belt. No separate penalty.

Valerie Boyall, 32, of Thorpe Hill Drive, Marlpool, Heanor. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle on Booth Street, at Ripley, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Jamie Dakin, 29, of Gough Grove, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on Waverley Street, at Long Eaton, when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fined £116 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Edward Gregory, 22, of Newton Drive, Stapleford. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle at Draycott, without insurance. Fined £277 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.