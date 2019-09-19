Man allegedly shoots pet dog with shotgun near Derbyshire village - police say they are "aware who the involved parties are"

A Crich dog owner said he was left devastated after a man allegedly shot his beloved cocker spaniel with a shotgun claiming he thought it was a fox.

Police say they are "aware of who the involved parties are" and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests had been made at noon today.

Ruby

Police are appealing for witnesses to the shooting which happened on a bridleway at the back of Sherwood Drive at 7pm last night (Wednesday September 18).

The dog's owner Dom Brown posted on Facebook: "Broken heart doesn’t cover what’s happened this evening! Devastated I’ve lost my best friend Ruby.

"My brother was walking her down the public footpath next to my house on Sherwood Drive Crich at approximately 7pm this evening, being her usual self sniffing around in the bushes. A young lad with a 410 shotgun and a black Labrador shot her dead claiming he mistook her for a fox.

Sherwood Drive Crich.

"Please if you are this young lad or know him please come forward as the police need to know the details."

A police spokesman said a man had been identified but no arrests had yet been made.

The man with the shotgun is described as in his late teens/early 20s and wore a fleece.

Ruby

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting crime number 19*499447

Ruby