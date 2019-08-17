Man appears in court charged with murdering baby in Derbyshire

A man appeared in court this week charged with the murder of a baby in Derbyshire.

Anton Shields, 37, was arrested after a two-month-old baby boy was found with head injuries at a property on Steward Gate, Bamford, on June 27.

The suspect is due to appear in court again at the end of the month.

The baby was airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital but sadly died two days later.

Shields, od Hardwick Crescent, Barnsley, was initially accused of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent but the charge changed to murder after the baby's death.

He appeared at Derby Crown Court earlier this week and was remanded in custody ahead of another hearing on August 27.

