Man arrested over rape while boarding flight at East Midlands Airport

A 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a report of rape has been arrested at East Midlands Airport.

Nottinghamshire Police responded to a call from Leicestershire Police at 7.55am yesterday (Thursday, December 19) after National Borders Targeting Agency notified them of a wanted man attempting to leave the country.

The man was arrested while queuing to get on a flight.

Leicestershire Police detained the man until officers from Nottinghamshire Police arrived at the scene and brought him into custody.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Dalby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is an example of how working closely with other agencies and forces can lead to positive results.

“Had the forces not acted quickly, we may never have been able to speak to the man as part of our investigation.

“I’d like to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding while we attended.”