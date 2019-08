A man has been jailed after stealing an assortment of goods from Chatsworth Farm Shop.

37-year-old Adam Rowley, of No Fixed Abode, was jailed for 12 weeks for the offence last week, said Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT.

Adam Rowley is pictured.

"Well done all involved," said a spokesman for the SNT.

