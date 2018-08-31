Man charged in connection with alleged attempted burglary in Baslow

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted burglary in Baslow.

Louis Ward, of Southwood Grove, Sheffield, has been charged with consipiracy to commit burglary between July 11 2017 and August 27, 2018.

The 25-year-old was arrested earlier this week by officers who called to an alleged attempted burglary in Baslow on Monday.

He has been remanded in custody and charged with nine offices - including the incident in Baslow and alleged offences across Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire and Cheshire.