Man could have been missing from Derbyshire for weeks

Police are concerned for the safety of a man thought to be missing from the Matlock area.

Peter Draper, 56, is of no fixed abode and is believed to have been missing for a number of weeks.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall and of slim build. He has collar-length brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Mr Draper may be wearing a green jumper and dark-coloured gilet, with black jogging bottoms and brown walking boots.

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police by calling 101, or via the onlince contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.