Man found dead in Derbyshire car park

A 48-year-old man was found dead in a Derbyshire car park, his inquest heard.

The body of Andrew Evans was discovered in the car park of the block of flats where he lived at Rutland Court, Rutland Street, Matlock.

Chesterfield Coroner's Court

Emma Serrano, Derby and Derbyshire assistant coroner, said Mr Evans was unemployed and had been born in Darley Dale.

Opening the inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, Basil Close, on Tuesday, December 17, Miss Serrano said a pathologist’s report identified the cause of death as 1a, fatal cerebral musculoskeletal injuries and 1b, fall.

She said: “He was found dead, lying on the ground in the car park, with a substantial head injury.

“He was found by the occupant of another flat who was returning from walking their dog.”

The hearing was told he was found on October 22, 2018.

Miss Serrano adjourned the inquest for a full hearing in March 2020.