Man jailed for theft and driving disqualified without insurance in Matlock and the High Peak

A man has been jailed for stealing from a supermarket, bilking, and driving while disqualified and uninsured on multiple occasions in the High Peak, Matlock and the Greater Manchester areas.

Jamie Gardner, 27, of Waterton Lane, Mossley, in Tameside, pleaded guilty to a total of 26 offences at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 6.

All the offences took place between May and October this year, which included four incidents of thefts from supermarkets in Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith and Whaley Bridge and eight bilking offences from petrol stations in Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Matlock and Hattersley.

He was also caught driving while disqualified and uninsured in Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Hattersley and Mossley.

Mr Gardner was arrested, and subsequently charged, following an investigation by officers on the High Peak Crime Action Team.

Magistrates sentenced Mr Gardner to 72 weeks imprisonment, disqualified him from driving for 36 months and he was ordered to pay more than £800 in compensation.