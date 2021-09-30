Man wanted for failing to appear in court might be in Derbyshire, police say

A man wanted for failing to appear at a court hearing might be in Derbyshire, police have said.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 3:23 pm
Wanted man Marcus Golding

Marcus Golding is charged with a "number of serious offences" say North Yorkshire Police – and they are appealing for help to locate him.

The 27-year-old has links to locations including Scarborough, Birmingham, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Lincoln, Peterborough, Grantham, Northampton, Macclesfield, Stoke-on-Trent, Stone and Derbyshire.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information which could help locate Marcus Golding please call 101 quoting reference number 12210188034."

