Man who pushed police officer in front of moving lorry in Derbyshire is jailed

A man who pushed an off-duty police officer in front of a lorry in Derbyshire has been jailed for 20 months.

Staff asked Jordan Anderson to leave the Manners pub, on Matlock Street, Bakewell on July 1 last year after he allegedly fought with a customer.

An off-duty officer was in the pub at the time and escorted Anderson from the building. When they got outside, Anderson pushed the officer into the road as a lorry drove past.

He suffered extensive bruising to his back where the lorry wheel struck him.

Anderson, 22, of Bevin Place, Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, was charged with causing actual bodily harm and pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced at Derby Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, June 20).