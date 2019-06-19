Man with tattoo of his own name absconds from Derbyshire prison

A man who has his own surname tattooed on his arm has failed to return to a Derbyshire prison after being let out on day release.

Christopher Dunne was jailed for six years in July 2015 at Stafford Crown Court for burglary and theft.

Christopher Dunne.

On Sunday, June 16 the 33-year-old was allowed to leave Sudbury open prison on day release to visit his home in the Lower Gornal area of Dudley.

He was due to return to Sudbury at 6pm that evening but failed to do so.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build. He has ginger hair and hazel eyes and is usually clean shaven.

He has a tattoo of the word ‘Dunne’ on his left arm and a cross and the word ‘Sue’ tattooed on his right arm.

Dunne also has links to the Wolverhampton area.

Members of the public are asked not to approach him but instead contact Derbyshire Police using the non-emergency 101 number quoting reference 1033 of June 16.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously using 0800 555 111.