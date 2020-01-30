Matlock Town FC to mark tragic death of player Jordan Sinnott

Matlock Town FC will mark the death of player Jordan Sinnott with a period of silence before their home match against Hyde United.

The 25-year-old Matlock Town player died after an assault in Retford’s Market Place in the early hours of Saturday (January 25).

Footballer Jordan Sinnott

The footballer died in hospital just before 6pm on Saturday and Nottinghamshire Police launched a murder investigation.

Three men have been charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 29).

Players from both teams as well as match officials will wear black armbands as a mark of respect at the match at The Autoworld Arena on February 1.

The ‘kind, gentle, funny’ midfielder will be remembered by the club during the pre-match warm up, with MTFC players wearing t-shirts bearing Jordan’s photo.

A spokesperson for the club said players and staff are being offered support, and the club will also be donating a shirt with ‘SINNOTT 25’ printed on the back, for Mr Sinnott’s funeral.

His family are trying to gather as many different football shirts as possible with ‘Sinnott 25’ printed on the back to remember the “amazing” 25-year-old at his funeral.

Jordan’s brother Tom said the family have had donations from almost every team in the English leagues, with Scottish clubs, non-league sides and even Sunday league teams donating shirts.

Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have now all donated to the cause.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101.