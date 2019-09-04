Men wanted in connection with a number of incidents in Bakewell and Birchover.

Derbyshire Police officers would like to speak to the men pictured as they may have information about a number of incidents in Bakewell and Birchover which included a man being hit on the head,.

All the incidents took place during the evening of Tuesday, August 25.

Do you recognise these men?

The first incident took place around 6.15pm, a window at the Red Lion Inn in Birchover was damaged.

At around 6.40pm, three men entered the Co-op store on Haddon Road, Bakewell. One man appeared to try and distract staff while another stole a bottle of champagne.

Later, at around 10.20pm, at the forecourt at the Co-op on Haddon Road, a 61-year old-man was hit on the head by a man in what appeared to be an unprovoked assault.

The man didn’t suffer any injuries.

The police officers think they may be linked, as a silver coloured Citroen Picasso was seen in the area at the time of each of the incidents.

If you recognise any of the men pictured, or have any information which you think could help, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 19*453136 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Joseph Collard, in any correspondence.

Send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, send a direct message to the contact centre on @DerPolContact on Twitter, complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.