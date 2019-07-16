More than 1,000 drivers stopped for speeding in Derbyshire

More than 1,000 motorists have been stopped for speeding during a crackdown in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa pledged to act on issues raised by residents during a recent tour of the county and agreed to reinvest £30,000 left over from his 2017-18 budget into speed checks through the worst affected towns and villages.

The funding provided 1,088 hours' of additional speed enforcement during March and April on roads identified by communities as having a problem with speeding motorists as well as locations highlighted by the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership.

During the short-term campaign, 1,200 vehicles were stopped for speeding or other driving offences including the use of mobile phones, not wearing seatbelts and driving with no insurance.

Mr Dhindsa said: "Speeding remains the number one concern across Derbyshire’s communities and seriously impacts quality of life.

"I've listened carefully to the views of residents and have funded immediate enforcement action in areas experiencing the worst problems. We will now assess the impact of this operational work and consider future options which aim to tackle speeding in the long-term.

"Supporting communities which want to reduce speeding on their roads is a top priority for me and I am working closely with the chief constable to expand the Community Speedwatch programme to a wider area. This will empower local people to monitor speeding trends in their area and re-educate those caught flouting the law to help improve safety longer term."