Motorcyclist dies in horror car smash in Derbyshire

Police have confirmed a motorcyclist was killed in a car smash in Derbyshire.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision in Bakewell Road (A6) near Rowsley yesterday (July 7).

Police were called to reports of a collision between a grey Audi A6 estate and a black Aprillia motorbike just before 4.30pm.

Officers attended and were assisted by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service and an air ambulance crew.

Thee motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the man’s family have been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was driving nearby at the time and has dash cam installed, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 19*353568

If you believe you have video that may help the investigation then it should be downloaded to an external device and secured for officers to view.

Send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us, or phone 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.