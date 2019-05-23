Motoring offender was caught drink-driving with no insurance and no licence

A motoring offender was caught over the drink-drive limit by police after they spotted him trying to reverse down a tight alleyway between two buildings.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 21 how Aaron David Somers, 31, formerly of Jubilee Crescent, Clowne, admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance and without a licence.

Dan Church, prosecuting, said: “Police saw a silver Vauxhall parked between two buildings with its headlights on and a passenger in the front seat.

“Mr Somers put the vehicle into reverse as the police approached into a car park.”

Mr Church added that police were concerned Somers was trying to evade them and they followed him to a side road and detained him.

Somers told police that the vehicle belonged to his partner who was the front seat passenger.

Police carried out checks and discovered Somers was only a provisional licence holder and he had not used L plates and his words were slurred and he was unsteady so he was breathalysed and gave a positive reading.

The court heard that Somers registered 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit, and admitted driving without a licence and without insurance.

Somers, of no fixed abode, said the vehicle was positioned in a tight access road between two houses and he was driving the car through the gap for his partner and he had reversed because he could not get out of the vehicle and was not trying to evade the police.

Magistrates fined Somers £120 and ordered him to pay a £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 12 months.