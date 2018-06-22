New Sergeant takes over Derbyshire Dales Safer Neighbourhood teams

A new Sergeant has taken over the reins of the Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in the Derbyshire Dales.

Sgt. Paul Simmons, who has been a police officer for more than 25 years, is now in charge of the Safer Neighbourhood policing teams covering Bakewell, Matlock, Ashbourne and the surrounding areas.

Paul started his service in Chaddesden, and was also a beat bobby in Alvaston in 1999. During his career he has also specialised in roles as an Officer Safety Trainer, a Firearms Officer and also a Firearms Instructor, providing training to other firearms officers and commanders.

Before taking on the role as Safer Neighbourhood policing team Sergeant in the Derbyshire Dales, Paul had been working in the response and investigation team at Matlock.

Sgt. Simmons said: “Our priorities in the Derbyshire Dales are to work to keep our communities safe, and deal robustly with anti-social behaviour, substance misuse and serious and organised crime.

“I want to reassure residents in the Derbyshire Dales that we will be using our resources in the best way possible to protect the vulnerable residents and to work with partnership agencies to target issues which are affecting our communities.”

To contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team call 101, or send them a message through the My Local Police pages of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.