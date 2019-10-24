Newly released prisoner is back in jail after breaching restraining order

A serial thief who stole from his mother breached a restraining order not to contact her within an hour after being released from prison.

Derby magistrates’ court heard how Stephen Haugh, 41, was jailed earlier this year for six months for committing the same offence against the same victim.

Derby magistrates' court.

The defendant was prohibited from getting in touch with his mother but within 60 minutes of being set free he phoned her.

His mother told police but two days later Haugh, formerly of Belper and Langley Mill, turned up at her address in Heanor asking for money for a bus to Derby.

She stated the situation has left her very scared that he will call me or come to her house again

Lyn Bickley, prosecuting, said Haugh was released from prison, on October 2 after being given six months for breaching a restraining order not to contact his mother.

But she added that within an hour he had called her and breached the order again.

Miss Bickley said: “He said to her ‘Hi Mam’ and asked her if he could stay over saying he was cold.

“She has had many problems with him in the past over him stealing from her to fund his drug habit.

“She told him he could not come and see her and he replied that he could come under the cover of darkness so nobody would know it was him.”

Miss Bickley said the victim told her son not to contact her again and called the police.

But, on October 4, she woke to hear his voice from downstairs at her property in Heanor.

She said: “He was shouting her name so she went downstairs and gave him the £3 he asked for so he could catch a bus to Derby.

“She then called the police again.”

Haugh, who the hearing was told has 63 theft offences to his name including thefts from his mum, pleaded guilty to breaching his restraining order.

James Close, mitigating, said: “He was going to go into rehab on his release but he did not have enough money to get to it in Birmingham.

“He tells me he had been out in Langley Mill and missed his last bus back to Derby so went to his mother’s house to see if she would give him the bus fare.

“He is in the revolving door of prison, prison, prison, prison and as such your hands are tied in terms of sentence.”

Magistrates jailed Haugh for another 26 weeks and ordered him to pay a £122 victim surcharge.