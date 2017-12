Police are investigating thefts from nine caravans in Ambergate on Boxing Day.

The break-ins occurred between 5am and 11am on December 27. Control panels and alloy wheels were stolen.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the thefts to contact PC Sean Davis on 101, quoting reference number 17000564277, or send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.