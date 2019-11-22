Offender fails to return to Derbyshire's open prison after hospital visit

A man who was sentenced for grievous bodily harm in 2016 has failed to return to Derbyshire's open prison after a hospital visit.

Mohammed Asif Khan, 43, from Birmingham, attended Derby Royal Hospital on Wednesday and failed to return to HMP Sudbury when he was discharged.

Mohammed Asif Khan.

He was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court in 2016 to nine years.

Anyone who sees him or anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101.

