Offender is spared from jail despite making a chilling threat at the Job Centre

A repeat offender has narrowly been spared from prison after he made threats during a visit to a Job Centre and claimed “there would be bodies on the floor”.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, October 8, how Darren Snowdon, 35, of Melling Close, Chesterfield, told a Job Centre employee at Markham Road, Chesterfield, on July 25 he was going to get a security officer who worked at the centre and others were going to get it.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Snowdon made a threat he was going to get a female staff member who was a security officer at the centre and he said six or seven others were also going to get it and “there would be bodies on the floor”.

Mrs Allsop added that Snowdon also said he had a grudge against a landlord and claimed the psychiatric unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital had not helped him and he would probably end up back in prison.

Snowdon was charged with using threatening behaviour but failed to attend court and was later arrested after he stole chocolate valued at £70.50 from Tesco and made a gesture to strike a security officer during the incident on August 11.

The defendant, who has 33 previous convictions, also admitted previously stealing four boxes of washing powder valued at £40 belonging to B&M Bargains during a theft on July 10.

He pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and admitted stealing washing powder and to two counts of failing to surrender to custody. He was also convicted in his absence for stealing chocolate and for common assault.

Snowdon also admitted committing an offence while he was subject to an 18 month conditional discharge which had been imposed for possessing class B drugs.

The court also heard Snowdon had also been subject to a community order on July 30 for a theft which had been committed in December, 2018.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Snowdon has mental health issues and at the time he made threats at the Job Centre he was homeless after the breakdown of a relationship.

She added: “He was homeless and it was an incredibly warm day for him without food or water or support and he had no assistance for his mental health.”

Ms Sargent said Snowdon has had a difficult life after losing his mother at an early age and he has had difficulties in care but he has made progress with support and he is no longer homeless.

Snowdon was sentenced to 24 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, a Mental Health Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He must also pay £68.50 compensation.