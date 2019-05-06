Officers growing increasingly concerned for missing Derbyshire man

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Peter Smalley, who has been reported missing from his home in Stretton.

The 66-year-old was last seen at about 10.15am on Saturday, May 4th, leaving an address in Milton Avenue, Stretton.

Peter Smalley.

Peter was seen at about 1.15pm on May 4, at a brick bus stop on the A61 in Mickley. He was last seen crossing the road and walking down a path which leads to Ogston Reservoir.

He is white, about 5ft 9ins, with grey hair and a long beard. He wears blue plastic glasses and was last seen wearing light blue jeans, white socks and sandals, a cream cardigan and a blue suede jacket.

Have you seen Peter, or do you know where he might be now?

Officers are concerned for his welfare and want anyone who can help us find Peter to get in touch urgently.

If you can, call us on 101 and quote incident 879 of May 4.