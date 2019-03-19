Officers ‘seriously concerned’ for welfare of missing Matlock woman

Police are ‘seriously concerned’ for the welfare of a missing Matlock woman.

Christine Hill, 44, who was last seen on Monday (March 18) morning at 8am at her Matlock home.

Christine is described as white, 5ft tall and of slim build with shoulder length dark hair.

She has an olive complexion and may be wearing glasses.

When last seen, Christine was wearing jeans, trainers and a waist length purple jacket. She was also carrying a pink handbag.

If you have seen Christine, or know where she may be, call police on 101 immediately.

Please quote reference number 899 of March 18 in any correspondence.

