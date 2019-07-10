Parked motorist narrowly keeps his licence after he was caught over the alcohol limit

A motorist has been spared from losing his driving licence after he was found over the alcohol limit at the wheel of his vehicle.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 9 how Jonathan Wright, 47, of Saltergate, Chesterfield, was caught in the driver’s seat of a parked Range Rover at Sainsbury’s, Chesterfield, on June 24.

Breathalyser.

Dan Church, prosecuting, said police approached Wright after a tip-off and he failed a breath test.

Wright pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle after exceeding the alcohol limit. Ben Strelley, defending, said Wright needs to drive for his work as a company director.

He was fined £480 and must pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with ten points.