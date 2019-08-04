Police appeal after 'large amount of tweed clothing' stolen from tent at Derbyshire steam rally

Police have issued an appeal after a 'large amount of clothing' was stolen from a tent at a Derbyshire steam rally event.

The theft took place at Cromford Steam Rally during Saturday night (August 3).

Police are investigating the incident.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "If you have any information about this theft, or know of someone who has acquired a large amount of tweed clothing, please get in touch by calling 101.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999."

