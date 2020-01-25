Police appeal after 'large-scale' pub brawl leaves Matlock Town footballer fighting for life in hospital

Police have arrested a 27-year old man following a large-scale fight that left a Derbyshire non-league football player in hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

Nottinghamshire Police first attended the Dominie Cross public house in Grove Street, Retford, Nottinghamshire following a report of a group of up to eight men and women having been involved in a disturbance in the pub car park just after 11.25pm on Friday (January 24).

The incident happened at a pub on Grove Street, Retford, Nottinghamshire. Pic: Google Images.

Officers were later called to assist ambulance crews who were attempting to treat a man who had been knocked unconscious during a subsequent disturbance in the town’s Market Place just after 2am.

Paramedics treated the 25-year old victim, who has been named as Matlock Town footballer Jordan Sinnott, at the scene before conveying him to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital for treatment for a suspected fractured skull. A second man – aged 27 – sustained a suspected broken nose.

Police officers’ enquiries led to the arrest of a 27-year old man shortly after the second incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He remains in police custody while detectives continue their enquiries into both incidents.

Police Crime Scene Investigators remain on-the-scene at both the Dominie Cross public house and the Market Place as detectives continue their enquiries.

Officers have also made a move to correct ‘misleading’ reports circulating on social media that Mr Sinnott had passed away.

They have now confirmed that he remains in hospital where he is continued to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson from Nottinghamshire Police said: “Our detectives are continuing their enquiries to understand how two men came to sustain their injuries, including one man who is currently fighting for his life in hospital. I would urge anyone with any information about either incident to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone who witnessed either incident or believes they may have captured them on dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 78 of 25 January 2020.