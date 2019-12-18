Police appeal for footage after fox killed in Derbyshire

Officers have appealed for video footage of an incident where a fox was killed near Matlock.

A statement on Derbyshire Rural Crime Team’s Facebook page read: “We have been made aware that an incident occurred today whereby a fox was killed near Matlock.

Derbyshire Police rural crime team

“We understand that there may be video footage of the event and would urge anyone who is in possession of it to contact the police.

“We understand that there are certain individuals and groups that don't trust us. It's easy for us to say that we can be trusted and that any mistrust is unfounded, if only it were that easy.

“Rest assured that when there is evidence of offences occurring we will pursue it, however to give us the best chance of getting to the truth we need all the evidence that is available.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101, or contact https://www.facebook.com/ruralcrimeteam/