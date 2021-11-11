Police appeal over 'violent incident' at Black Rocks

Black Rocks. Photo for illustration.

Derbyshire police's Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Safer Neighbourhood Team said that the alleged attacker was known to the victim.

Black Rocks attracts tourists and rock climbers from all over Derbyshire and beyond and anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.

The Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Officers are appealing for information in relation to a violent incident at Black Rocks, Cromford which took place on the evening of Friday, November 5.

"If you can help us with our enquiries, please contact our non-emergency number 101, or message the main Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, quoting reference number 21000646337."

In an emergency always dial 999. The service operative 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is free from anywhere in the UK.

You should only use the emergency service where there is:

Danger to life

Use of, or immediate threat of use of, violence

A crime in progress

Serious injury to a person

An offender has just been disturbed at the scene

A need for immediate police attendance such as when a crime is about to be committed

