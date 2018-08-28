Police appeal to find silver car after Wirksworth assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was allegedly grabbed from behind by a man in Wirksworth.

An 18-year-old woman was walking on Oakerthorpe Road towards Steeple Grange in the Bolehill area of the town at around 5.30am on August 10 when she passed a large silver car with foreign plates parked at the side of the road.

After passing the car, she was grabbed and pulled backwards from behind; leading her to believe it was an attempt to drag her into the car.

The woman managed to break free, shortly before the man returned to his vehicle and drove away.

Police now want to speak to anyone that witnessed the incident or has knowledge of a silver car on foreign plates in the local area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18000395799 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Steven Slater, by calling 101, or filling in the online contact form at http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us/Contact-Us.aspx.