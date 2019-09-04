Police appeal to trace motorcyclist after fatal crash

Police investigating a fatal collision in Leicestershire are appealing to trace a motorcyclist they believe may be from Derbyshire.

The crash occurred on the A447 near Stapleton shortly before 1.30pm on August 24 and involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a grey Ford Ranger car. The car was travelling towards Dobbies Woodlands garden centre and the Suzuki motorcycle was travelling in the opposite direction. The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

Police believe the rider may be from Derbyshire

Officers believe a person riding a black KTM Super Duke R 2018 motorbike may have witnessed the crash and have a released a CCTV image in a bid to trace them.

Detective Constable Louise McMahon, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) said: “We owe it to the loved ones of the man who died as a result of the collision to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“From initial enquiries, we established that there was a second motorcyclist on the A447 who may have witnessed the collision.

“I would still like to speak to that person but as yet, they have not come forward. Today, we have released an image of the rider and their motorcycle in the hope that either they will recognise themselves – or someone will recognise them.

“I would still like to speak to anyone who saw either of the vehicles involved prior to the collision, or who saw the collision occur, and has not yet spoken to police.”

Anyone with any information should contact Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting incident 370 of 24 August.