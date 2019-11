Police have asked for help identifying a man caught 'snooping around' on CCTV in Derbyshire.

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team posted this image on their Facebook page yesterday asking if anyone recognised the man.

He was 'snooping' in the Ashover area at around 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 19).

It is not known what the team are investigating, but if you recognise the man pictured you should call 101.

READ MORE: DRUGS CONVICT ON THE RUN FROM DERBYSHIRE PRISON