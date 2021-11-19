Police arrest three men in crackdown on Derbyshire criminals targeting delivery drivers

The number of courier van thefts in the county has risen in recent weeks.

Officers stopped a vehicle in Teversal, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday, November 16. They arrested three men from Derby, aged 45, 25 and 19 respectively, on suspicion of a number of van thefts in the city.

Since September there have been 11 incidents in which vans were targeted while couriers were delivering parcels to homes, including two in Derby on Monday, November 15. Earlier this year, two incidents occurred in north Derbyshire, in Chapel-en-le-Frith and Shirebrook, with a further nine in the Chaddesden area of Derby.

In some instances, drivers were threatened by the offenders, while in others, vans that had the keys left in the ignition were stolen.

Detective Sergeant Dan Goodman said: “With the boom in online shopping there has been a corresponding increase in the number of couriers required to help deliver all those items, and as we head towards Christmas those drivers are going to be even busier.

“However, criminals have also seen an opportunity as a result of the change in shopping habits and we have seen a series of incidents where couriers have had vans stolen.

“Officers are working on the investigation and liaising with courier firms to help prevent further incidents. Courier drivers are urged to be vigilant and ensure their vehicles are secure when they are away from them making deliveries and to report suspicious behaviour to the police on 101 – or if the incident is happening at that time call 999.”