Derbyshire Police have been out on speed watch on major Derbyshire road the A5012 Via Gellia today.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Police warned motorists that there is a ‘double white line system in place’ on the road, near Matlock, ‘for a reason’.

@DerbyshireRPU

“Blind corners throughout this route,” they said.

“Head on collision or a ticket and three points for anyone who fancies their chances.”

